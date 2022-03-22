‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler not invited to Oscars

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Yet the star of the movie musical will not be among those attending Sunday’s ceremony. Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old who plays Maria, posted on Instagram that she tried to go but “it doesn’t seem to be happening” and that she will be rooting for “West Side Story” from her couch. The post drew a lot of attention since many couldn’t fathom why the lead of a best picture nominee wouldn’t have been invited to the ceremony or at least been asked to present an award.