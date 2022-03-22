Tar Heels reach Sweet 16 leaning heavily on ironmen starters

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is leaning heavily on its starters entering the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. First-year coach Hubert Davis is counting on the group to play major minutes as they have during a surge over the past month. That includes a win at Duke when the quintet played the entire second half. The Tar Heels also survived a wild overtime win against Baylor in the second round with R.J. Davis playing all 45 minutes. Davis says when there’s a lineup in the game that’s working well, he prefers to go with it. North Carolna faces UCLA on Friday in Philadelphia.