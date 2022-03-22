Report: Rachel Zegler invited to present at Oscars

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler may get her Oscars moment after all. The 20-year-old actor has been invited to be a presenter at the ceremony, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter. The gesture came two days after Zegler, who plays Maria, posted on social media that she had not been invited to the awards and would be rooting for “West Side Story” from her couch. The Steven Spielberg film is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, who is expected to win. Representatives for the Academy, Disney and Zegler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.