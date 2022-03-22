EU moves toward joint natural gas purchase to curb shortages

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is moving toward the joint purchase of natural gas and ensuring its storage facilities are nearly full to try to avoid another crisis tied to its dependency on Russian energy. The 27-nation bloc acknowledges it has been far too reliant on Russia for natural gas and oil and has been struggling to find the right mix of sanctions to punish the Kremlin for invading Ukraine while still requiring Russian fossil fuels. The European Commission vice president says low levels of natural gas storage “brought us to big difficulties in January where we have been kind of scrambling for additional gas for European consumption.”