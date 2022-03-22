Cooler temperatures returning late week

Temperatures will continue to warm through the day on Wednesday! We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s in some portions of the area. If you are outside, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!

The ridge of high pressure sitting over the Central Coast will start to break down during the day on Thursday. There will be areas of light winds, but they’ll definitely be weaker.

The marine layer could return Thursday and Friday morning. There will be some patchy fog along coastal cities, as well.

For Saturday and Sunday, it will be a tad cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun both days.

We’re starting to watch an area of low pressure that will take shape off the Central Coast late Sunday into the first part of next week. There’s even a chance of rain coming back into the forecast.