Big Man KC Ndefo almost missed Saint Peter's tourney run

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest changes in college sports in recent years has been the transfer portal. It has allowed players to move from one program to another without sitting out a year, and given some schools a player or two to push them over the top to compete for a national title. Saint Peter’s, the surprise of this year’s NCAA Tournament, is in the Sweet 16 this week against No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia because the transfer portal came up short for Peacocks’ forward and defensive star KC Ndefo. He put his name in the portal and didn’t leave.

The Associated Press

