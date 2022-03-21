Skip to Content
QB Matt Barkley returns for second stint with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Matt Barkley is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second stint after signing a one-year contract. Barkley adds experienced depth behind starter Josh Allen and after the Bills acquired Case Keenum in a trade with Cleveland over the weekend. He’s familiar with Buffalo and grew close with Allen after spending two-plus seasons with the Bills before not being re-signed by the team following the 2020 season. Barkley did not see any action last year while splitting the season between Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta.  

The Associated Press

