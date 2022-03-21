Ohtani strikes out 5 in spring mound debut for Angels

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a solid spring training debut on the mound, striking out five batters over 2 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. The 2021 American League MVP was sharp in the first, getting a called strike on his first pitch to Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel and then earning the strikeout by blowing a high fastball past the left fielder three pitches later. The right-hander retired seven of the 11 hitters he faced. Ohtani threw 50 pitches, which was close to his expected goal of 45.