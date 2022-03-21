Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:36 pm

Ohtani strikes out 5 in spring mound debut for Angels

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a solid spring training debut on the mound, striking out five batters over 2 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. The 2021 American League MVP was sharp in the first, getting a called strike on his first pitch to Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel and then earning the strikeout by blowing a high fastball past the left fielder three pitches later. The right-hander retired seven of the 11 hitters he faced. Ohtani threw 50 pitches, which was close to his expected goal of 45.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content