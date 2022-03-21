Forsberg’s 5-point night propels Predators past Ducks, 6-3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the third period of a five-point performance, and Matt Duchene added two power-play goals in the final minutes of the Nashville Predators’ 6-3 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks. Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who pulled even with Minnesota on points for second place in the Central Division with their sixth win in nine games. Forsberg capped his spectacular night by setting Nashville’s single-season record with his 35th goal, scoring into an empty net with 2:03 to play. Troy Terry scored his 30th goal for the Ducks, who have lost seven straight.