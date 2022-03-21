Crews rescue man stuck in underground storm pipe for 2 days

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a man who was trapped 15 feet underground in a San Francisco Bay Area storm pipe the width of a large pizza for two days was rescued in an effort that lasted hours and involved at least 50 firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel. Officials in Antioch freed the man from the 16-inch (40-centimeter) pipe around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The man in his mid-30s was not injured but showed signs of dehydration and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Officials said the man entered the extensive stormwater system intentionally and at one point reached the area of the narrow pipe and became stuck. The man told officials he had been trapped for about two days before passersby heard his screams.