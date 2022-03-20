Skip to Content
NHL trade deadline: Lightning add Paul; Leafs get Giordano

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning made another trade on the eve of the deadline aimed at becoming the NHL’s first team to win three in a row since the 1980s. The Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul from the Ottawa Senators for Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The cap strapped Lightning upgraded again up front thanks to Ottawa retaining 44.5% of Paul’s salary for the remainder of the season. Tampa Bay got Paul two days after acquiring forward Brandon Hagel from Chicago for multiple first-round picks and players and in the aftermath of major movement around the Eastern Conference. The Toronto Maple Leafs shored up their defense by dealing for Seattle captain Mark Giordano.

