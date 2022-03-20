Skip to Content
Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year. Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz’s serve in the next game, but the American held for a 6-5 lead. Nadal held to force the tiebreaker. Nadal sent two straight forehands well wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career. Fritz dropped his racket and collapsed on his back. 

