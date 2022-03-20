Mississippi State hires New Mexico State’s Jans as coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has named Chris Jans its men’s basketball coach a day after he led New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. Mississippi State announced the hire on its athletic department’s website but did not provide details. Jans went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces. He guided the 12th-seeded Aggies past No. 5 seed UConn 70-63 in the first round before they fell 53-48 to fourth-seeded Arkansas. Jans is 143-44 as a Division I head coach and replaces Ben Howland with the Bulldogs.