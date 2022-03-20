Skip to Content
AP California
Man, two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal California shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 24-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose “lifeless” body was dumped from a car in an alley outside a bar in Northern California. Investigators believe the victim was accidentally shot inside the car when a friend or acquaintance opened fire after an altercation with another group late Friday outside the Dirty Bar in Santa Rosa. The 24-year-old victim, who was not immediately named, died at a hospital. Police ay an officer who pulled the suspects over spotted fresh blood inside the car and made the arrests. 

The Associated Press

