Bruins sign new defenseman Lindholm to 8-year extension

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm one day after acquiring him from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade. Lindholm came to Boston in a deal Saturday that sent a package of draft picks to the Ducks along with defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen. The move for the top blue liner on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline strengthens the Bruins’ defense as they make a playoff push. Through Saturday’s games, Boston had 81 points, good for fourth place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.