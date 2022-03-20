Brenden Aaronson scratched by Salzburg with knee issue

By The Associated Press

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson was scratched from RB Salzburg’s starting lineup about 10 minutes before its Austrian Bundesliga championship round match at Wolfsberg. That calls into question whether he will be available for upcoming U.S. World Cup qualifiers. The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, is the only U.S. player to appear in all qualifiers, starting seven. He scored against Canada and Honduras in September. Aaronson has three goals in 21 league matches this season. Seeking to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. is at Mexico on March 24, then plays Panama and Costa Rica.