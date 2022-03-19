March Madness descends on women’s NCAA Tournament

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

March Madness is finally part of the women’s NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase. Six double-digit seeds have already advanced to the round of 32. That’s just short of the record seven set in 1998. And that doesn’t include two near upsets by No. 14 seeds. South Carolina, Stanford and UConn also made history on the defensive end. The Gamecocks shattered the previous marks for points allowed in a game and a half in a rout of Howard. The Cardinal and Huskies became the second and third teams to not allow a point in a quarter in their easy victories.