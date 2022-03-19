Fighting Irish look to keep NCAA mojo going vs Red Raiders

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cormac Ryan and Notre Dame have just one thought going into their third game in five days: Bring it. The Fighting Irish will face the bigger, stronger, higher-seeded Red Raiders in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan says the team justs want to “keep the mojo going, keep the flow.” He scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the 11th-seeded Fighting Irish in a 78-64 first-round win against Alabama. Texas Tech romped past Montana State to reach the second round.