Champion Rams re-sign kick returner Brandon Powell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif (AP) — Kick returner and receiver Brandon Powell has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal. Powell joined the Rams’ practice squad midway through the regular season before playing a major role in the turnaround of their special teams on the way to the Super Bowl championship. Los Angeles lacked a solid kick returner early in the season, but Powell made a series of big plays while returning kicks and punts down the stretch, including a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Minnesota. The Rams finally signed him permanently to the active roster in early January. He returned nine punts and five kickoffs in the Rams’ four playoff games.

The Associated Press

