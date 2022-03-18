TCU gets first NCAA win since 1987 with rout of Seton Hall

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points and ninth-seeded TCU got its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years, easily dispatching eighth-seeded Seton Hall 69-42 on Friday night. The Horned Frogs’ last tournament victory was in 1987 against Marshall, when coach Jamie Dixon was a senior at his alma mater. They haven’t had many opportunities since: This was their third appearance since 1988 and second in Dixon’s six seasons. Damion Baugh scored 14 points for TCU. The Horned Frogs will take on top-seeded Arizona on Sunday in a South Region second-round game. Jamir Harris and Myles Cale each scored 11 points for Seton Hall.