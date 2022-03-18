Swiatek, Sakkari advance to Indian Wells final

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek rallied from a break down in each set to beat Simona Halep 7-6 (6), 6-4 and reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker when she overcame deficits of 3-1 and 5-3. She won the the final four points, with Halep committing errors on three of those points, before Swiatek cracked a forehand winner off Halep’s second serve. Halep received a racket abuse warning for smashing her racket on the court. Maria Sakkari defeated defending champion Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the other semifinal.