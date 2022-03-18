Southern California man gets prison for Ponzi scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former chief executive of a Southern California financial services company has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for helping run a Ponzi scheme that cost investors more than $2.3 million. The Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office says 68-year-old Scott Allensworth of Santa Clarita also was ordered Thursday pay more than $2.3 million in restitution. Allensworth pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in July 2021. Prosecutors say the scheme ran from 2015 to 2017 and involved a Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud last year and is serving a 41-month prison sentence.