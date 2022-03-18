Ports of LA, Long Beach again put off ‘container dwell’ fee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have again put off charging ocean carriers for aging cargo for another week because of progress in moving containers off the docks. The neighboring San Pedro Bay ports say Friday that they have seen a combined decline of 62% in aging cargo on the docks since the program was announced on Oct. 25. The ports have repeatedly delayed implementing the “container dwell fee” since then. The temporary policy was created to help ease supply chain problems. Carriers could be charged for each import container dwelling nine days or more at a terminal.