Parent convicted in college bribery case asks to remain free

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The head of a private equity firm and former Staples Inc. executive convicted of bribery and fraud charges for trying to pay more than $1.2 million to buy his three children’s way into elite universities has asked the court to allow him to remain free pending his appeal. John Wilson was sentenced last month to 15 months in prison, the longest sentence so far handed down in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. His attorneys in their motion made several arguments, including questioning the prosecution’s legal theories and saying certain helpful evidence was excluded at trial. The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.