Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Ryan, a senior guard, was 10 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from beyond the arc for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in double overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego. Blake Wesley had 18 points for the Irish. Keon Ellis led Alabama with 16 points. Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a left knee injury early in the game and did not return.