Moore’s foul shots lift Miami to 68-66 NCAA win over Trojans

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Charlie Moore made two free throws with three seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift 10th-seeded Miami to a 68-66 win over No. 7 seed Southern California in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Moore drove the lane in the final moments and appeared to have his layup blocked by Chavez Goodwin. But a foul was called and Moore made the free throws. Miami picked up its first win in the tournament in six years. Miami will play Auburn on Sunday in a Midwest Region second-round game. Drew Peterson led USC with 17 points.