Introduction day: Freeman, Suzuki, Bryant enjoy new digs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It may look a little weird for a few days, but Freddie Freeman is officially wearing Dodger blue and Kris Bryant is donning the purple and black of the Colorado Rockies. A few miles away in Mesa, Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki is in camp, ready to bolster the Chicago Cubs. It was introduction day in Arizona on Friday for some of sport’s biggest free agent signings. In the case of Freeman and Bryant, the money is certainly substantial but the pull of family loomed large in both decisions. Freeman grew up in Southern California while Bryant said Denver is where he wants to raise his young family.