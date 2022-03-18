Fritz rising, Rublev rolling into semifinals at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in five months. Fritz is the first American to reach back-to-back semifinals at the desert tournament since Andy Roddick in 2009-10. He will next play No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia. Rublev defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, 7-6, 6-2. The other semifinal features Rafael Nadal against 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in an all-Spanish matchup. The women’s semifinals feature Simona Halep against Iga Swiatek and defending champion Paula Badosa against Maria Sakkari.