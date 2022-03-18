Skip to Content
Published 4:23 pm

East Preview: Defending champ Baylor vs blue-blood Tar Heels

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Top-seeded Baylor is the defending national champion in a blue-blood bracket that began with the three teams that have the most national titles. North Carolina and UCLA are the tradition-rich programs with multiple titles still playing in the East Regional. Eight-time champ and second-seeded Kentucky was upset by Saint Peter’s in the first round. Baylor and North Carolina play for the first time ever in a second-round game Saturday in Forth Worth. Saint Peter’s plays another Kentucky team Saturday against 31-win Murray State in Indianapolis. Fourth-seeded UCLA, which won the last of its record 11 NCAA championships in 1995, plays Saint Mary’s in Portland, Oregon.

