Crews rebuild family owned business struck by hit-and-run driver in Orcutt

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Reconstruction is underway one week after a car smashed into a newly built business in Orcutt.

Mark and Wendy Steller had their new business Steller Cellar smashed into by a hit and run driver.

The long time business owners say construction of the building was almost finished.

Located on Clark Ave across from Old Town Market, the Stellers say reconstruction is well underway.

They are waiting for the arrival of a new window.

While much of the outside has been repaired, they say there is still more work to do in order to repair the inside.

Steller Cellar is one of two new businesses in Orcutt.

The other, Old Orcutt Yarnery opened on Saturday.