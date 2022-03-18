Alex Walsh helps Virginia keep pace for 2nd straight title

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh and junior Kate Douglass each won an individual title to help the Cavaliers build on their commanding lead at the NCAA swimming and diving championships. Virginia, going for its second straight national title, has 386.5 points — 110.5 ahead of second-place Stanford. Texas is third with 257. Walsh cruised to the win in the 400-yard medley with a personal best time of 3:57.25 as Virginia picked up 54 points in the event with junior Ella Nelson third and freshman Emma Weyant fourth. It was Walsh’s second individual title of the meet. Douglass followed with a win in the 100-yard butterfly to set an American record at 49.04. The Virginia relay group of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass won the 400-yard medley relay.