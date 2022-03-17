Three in a row? With pair of WS rings, Pederson joins Giants

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joc Pederson grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants and now is getting his chance to play for them. The 29-year-old outfielder has won World Series rings the last two years. He won with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and got another with the Atlanta Braves last year. Pederson signed a one-year deal for $6 million after posting a subpar .738 OPS with the Cubs and the Braves last season.