Police: Student, 12, arrested after bringing gun to school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested after he showed off a handgun in his backpack to classmates and it fired into a table at a Southern California middle school.

Authorities say no one was hurt when the gun fired Wednesday in the city of Riverside.

The student, whose name was not released, was booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm within an occupied building and possession of a firearm on a school campus.

The Riverside Police Department says the student was attending an after-school program around 5 p.m. at the Loma Vista Middle School.

The city of Riverside is about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.