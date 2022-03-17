Dodgers ready to see newcomer Freeman in ‘ridiculous’ lineup

By NORM FRAUENHEIM

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used to imagine what what it might be like to have Freddie Freeman on his side. He doesn’t have to wonder anymore. All the speculation about Freeman joining the Dodgers went from rumor to real when the five-time All-Star, former Atlanta Braves first baseman and free agent agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million late Wednesday. The 32-year-old Freeman was expected to arrive in camp Friday, a day after he underwent a physical in Los Angeles. Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs last season and helped the Braves win the World Series championship.