Chipmaker Intel details $150 million education investment

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $150 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally. The update follows the company’s January announcement that it’s investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances. The company said Thursday it’s investing $50 million each in Ohio and national semiconductor education initiatives. Intel said the U.S. National Science Foundation will provide a matching $50 million to advance research on semiconductor design and manufacturing across the country.