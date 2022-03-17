Bill promotes California as US refuge for transgender youth

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California could start providing legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.

Democratic state lawmakers said Thursday that they will introduce legislation to protect parents from having their transgender children taken away from them.

It would also shield parents from being criminally prosecuted for supporting children’s access to healthcare, including gender-affirming care.

The measure responds to moves in several states but particularly Texas.

That’s where Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to consider removing transgender children from their families and placing them in foster care.

The California bill is opposed by the conservative California Family Council.