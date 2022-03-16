Man who started fire at homeless encampment avoids prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who started a brush fire when he threw lit fireworks into a Los Angeles homeless encampment was spared prison and placed into a mental health treatment program. Daniel Nogueira faced more than a decade behind bars for starting the Aug. 2019 blaze that threatened homes. The judge agreed with Nogueira’s attorney, who claimed Nogueria was merely engaged in “horseplay” and did not intend to set a fire. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office opposed the diversion plan. The DA’s office did not comment on the judge’s decision.