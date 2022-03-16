Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. Smollett left the Cook County Jail Wednesday evening after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. The appeals court ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.