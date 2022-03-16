Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential leader in the House, has died. He was 79. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced his death Wednesday, although her office didn’t provide details. Fazio represented the Sacramento area from 1997 to 1999 and was a member of the powerful House Appropriations and Armed Services committees. He had a reputation for supporting environmental programs and for his ability to provide government funding for projects in his area. In 1997, then-President Bill Clinton dedicated a vast Yolo County wildlife preserve in his name.