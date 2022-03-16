Curry injures left foot in Warriors blowout loss to Celtics

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn’t return as Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics routed the Golden State Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night. Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter along the sideline while scrambling for a loose ball as Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the reigning scoring champion’s leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later. Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston, while Jalen Brown scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half. Smart wound up with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight assists.