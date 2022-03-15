Nebraska congressman faces high-stakes trial in California

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has typically been a low-profile Republican politician who easily won in his district and rarely made headlines. But now he’s headed to a high-stakes trial in Los Angeles that could cost him his job and his freedom. Fortenberry will stand trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn’t properly disclose it in campaign filings. The nine-term incumbent is also running for a reelection at a time when many prominent Nebraska Republicans have already abandoned him ahead of the state’s May 10 primary.