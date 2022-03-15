Intel unveils $88B chipmaking expansion plan for Europe

LONDON (AP) — U.S. chipmaker unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest up to $88 billion across Europe as part of an ambitious expansion aimed at evening out imbalances in the global semiconductor supply chain. CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel was investing the money “along the entire semiconductor value chain” as part of a holistic global strategy. The plans include a leading-edge semiconductor fab “mega-site” in Germany and additional investment to expand Intel’s existing site in Ireland. Intel is in talks with Italy for a back-end manufacturing facility. There are also plans to expand in France, Poland and Spain.