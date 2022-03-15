Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:48 am

49ers agree to deal with linebacker Oren Burks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a contract with free agent linebacker Oren Burks. Burks tweeted that he is leaving Green Bay after four seasons to join San Francisco, where he is expected to play significantly on special teams. The former third-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2018 played 59 games with seven starts with the Packers. He had 92 tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in his career.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content