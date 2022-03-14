South Carolina atop women’s AP Top 25 from start to finish

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina finished the season where it started — at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Gamecocks were the top choice all season long and became the first team since UConn in the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from start to finish. It’s the second time that South Carolina finished the season first in the poll. South Carolina is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament that begins this week and received 20 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel Monday. Stanford was second in the poll, getting nine first-place votes. North Carolina State, Louisville and UConn rounded out the top five. It’s the 16th consecutive season that the Huskies have finished in the top five.