Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months. General manager A.J. Preller says Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason. The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record. The 23-year-old Tatis had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

The Associated Press

