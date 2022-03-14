Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months. General manager A.J. Preller says Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason. The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record. The 23-year-old Tatis had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.