More Russians find ways around sweeping US asylum limits

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 8,600 Russians have sought refuge in the U.S. on the Mexican border in recent months, overwhelmingly using official crossings in San Diego. Many fly from Moscow to Cancun, entering Mexico as tourists, and go to Tijuana, where they pool money to buy cars. To claim asylum in the U.S., they reach a tiny piece of U.S. soil before inspection booths. They must outsmart U.S. officers who try to block their path. Migrants from other former Soviet republics follow the same route in lower numbers, though some authorities anticipate more Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion.