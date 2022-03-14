Jets re-sign Berrios, Coleman; agree with Tomlinson, Uzomah

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Douglas got going quickly on filling some of the New York Jets’ biggest needs in free agency. All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios and veteran running back Tevin Coleman were re-signed Monday. The Jets also agreed to terms on deals with former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson and former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, according to people with direct knowledge of the signings as the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency kicked off. Berrios was re-signed to a two-year, $12 million deal. Tomlinson comes to New York on a three-year contract worth up to $41.2 million with incentives according to one of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.