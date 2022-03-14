Fox scores 34, Kings beat scuffling Bulls 112-103

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 34 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the stumbling Chicago Bulls 112-103. Domontas Sabonis added 22 points and seven rebounds after missing two games, and Sacramento ended a four-game skid with its third victory in 10 games. Davion Mitchell scored 16 and Donte DiVincenzo had 15. Zach LaVine had 27 points and six assists for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan scored 21. The Bulls, who entered the night fourth in the East, have lost six of eight.