Ex-officer who stomped on man’s head found guilty of assault

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Monday found a former Northern California police officer who stomped on the head of a man suspected of shoplifting guilty of battery and assault. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Bryan Schmidt stomped on the man’s head because he failed to extend his arms out while laying on the ground face down. The man developed subdural hematomas, or brain bleeds, that required several brain surgeries. Schmidt was fired from the department in 2020 for not reporting the use of force incident. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.