AP sources: Chargers adding Jackson, Joseph-Day, Johnson

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

General manager Tom Telesco has continued the Los Angeles Chargers’ aggressive makeover of their defense by agreeing to terms with three players. The Chargers have reached deals with cornerback J.C. Jackson along with defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. People familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that Jackson’s five-year contract will be worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed, while Joseph-Day’s is three years and worth $24 million with $15 million guaranteed. Jackson’s deal will be for two years and could top out at $14 million if incentives are reached. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t become official until Wednesday.